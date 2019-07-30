David Moyes takes swipe at Man United’s transfer policy

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has fingered the Red Devils' transfer policy as the reason for their on-field struggles.

United have spent £620m (S$1 billion) on players since Sir Alex Ferguson's exit in 2013, but have not mounted a credible English Premier League title challenge during the period.

Ferguson's successor, Moyes, told the Daily Mirror: "For a while, it would be difficult to know what direction United have gone in.

"Whether they have been signing players for marketing, which they are fantastic at, or whether it has been signing players for on the pitch, I am not quite sure.

"What Manchester United had was great values and class.

"Manchester United's values weren't always to buy the most expensive players, but to do it their way, which was bringing in the boys from the academy and picking up the best young players.

"Now and again, there would be a sprinkling of stardust, like an Eric Cantona, or someone who they signed to make the difference, like Robin van Persie.

"I never thought they were a club who thought it was all about spending the money, but if they needed to, they could."

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has focused his transfer efforts on youth, signing 21-year-olds Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United midfielder Nemanja Matic, however, believes the Red Devils lack the experience needed to win titles.

He told Goal.com: "Quality and experience bring you the title. In this squad, we have quality and no experience.

"We have five or six top players, but they are still young, like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

"They have shown their quality on the pitch, but they are too young to lead the team, of course."

United could be set to snag a more experienced name, with speculation intensifying over 26-year-old Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire, after he missed training yesterday.