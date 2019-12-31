David Moyes will keep West Ham United up: Harry Redknapp

Former West Ham United manager Harry Redknapp believes the new man in the hot seat will steer the Hammers clear of relegation.

They yesterday hired Moyes on an 18-month deal to replace the sacked Manuel Pellegrini and help them move away from the bottom half of the table, the struggling English Premier League club said.

Moyes, 56, returns to the Hammers for a second stint after he saved the club from the drop in the 2017/18 campaign during a six-month deal.

He will face the same task with the team languishing in 17th - a point above the relegation places.

The Scot's first game back in charge will be on Thursday morning (Singapore time) at home to fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

Pellegrini was sacked after last Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City, their ninth loss in 13 games after a promising start to the season.

Redknapp, who managed the Hammers from 1994-2001, told talkSPORT: "I'm sure David Moyes will keep them up, that's the most important thing for them now.

"He's been there before, he knows the club, and I think he will lift the place, get a bit of confidence in the team and bring smiles back onto the faces of the players and the fans.

"It's the results that are important now, and I think David will get results."

Former Manchester United, Everton and Real Sociedad boss Moyes said he was happy to return "home" to West Ham.

He said: "It feels great to be home. I've missed being here...

"I think there's got to be a short-term goal for us... to get the wins to get us away from the wrong end of the league."

Explaining the decision to re-appoint Moyes, West Ham's joint-chairman David Sullivan said: "David proved in his short time with the club that he was capable of getting results, and we believe that he will start moving the club in the right direction once again."

Moyes was hired by West Ham in November 2017 to replace Slaven Bilic with the east London club in the relegation zone. The Scot led them to 13th place to ensure their survival in the top flight.

But West Ham did not renew his contract and instead hired Pellegrini.

Responding to fans underwhelmed by Moyes' return, Redknapp said: "Fans always want somebody to come in and play the 'West Ham way', but what is the 'West Ham way'?

"We haven't seen that for many, many years...

"We can keep looking at them and say they're too good to go down, but we've heard that before with West Ham."