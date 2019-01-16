David Wagner leaves Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town announced the departure of manager David Wagner by mutual consent yesterday, with the club rooted at the bottom of the English Premier League.

Saturday's goalless draw at Cardiff halted a club-record nine straight defeats in all competitions but the Terriers have won just twice in the Premier League all season.

Wagner, who signed a new three-year deal in May last year, led Huddersfield into the top tier from the Championship and kept them up last season.

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle said: "I'd like to begin by thanking David for all he has achieved at Huddersfield Town over the last three-and-a-half years... Under his stewardship, we took this club to the highest position we have held in almost 50 years and created memories that will last forever."