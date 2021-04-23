De Bruyne may be ready for PSG: Guardiola

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne could be fit for next week's Champions League semi-final, first leg against Paris Saint-Germain as the Belgian midfielder's foot and ankle injury is not as bad as first feared, said boss Pep Guardiola.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury in last Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea and missed City's 2-1 English Premier League win at Aston Villa yesterday morning (Singapore time).

While de Bruyne was feeling better, Guardiola said it was too soon to make a call on his availability for Sunday's League Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur.

"It was less than we expected and yesterday he felt much better," Guardiola said. "I think if not for this final... maybe he will be ready for the semi-finals of the Champions League."

Goals by Phil Foden and Rodri cancelled out Villa's opener by John McGinn after just 20 seconds, leaving City just three wins away from a third EPL title in four years.

City defender John Stones was sent off just before the break before Villa's Matty Cash saw red in the second half.

Off the field, City chief executive Ferran Soriano apologised for upsetting supporters with the club's involvement in the European Super League.