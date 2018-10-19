De Bruyne set to return against Burnley

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is close to returning to action, after suffering knee-ligament damage on the opening weekend of the season against Arsenal.

Sky Sports reported that the Belgium international will have a late fitness test ahead of the champions' match against Burnley tomorrow.

The 27-year-old returned to training ahead of the Citizens' last English Premier League game against Liverpool, but did not make the match-day squad.

He had previously targeted the Manchester Derby on Nov 11 as his comeback match.

His impending return will undoubtedly be good news for City manager Pep Guardiola, as the EPL champions embark on a hectic schedule that will see them play seven games in 23 days.

The gruelling schedule includes home and away Champions League games against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk and an EPL clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

While de Bruyne is set to return, there is concern over Brazilian fullback Danilo, who hobbled off during the Selecao's 1-0 friendly win over Argentina on Tuesday.

He had fallen badly on his ankle after only just recovering from another long-term injury.

Meanwhile, City defender Aymeric Laporte believes that their supporters will give Joe Hart an unforgettable welcome.

Hart was with the club for 11 years, before finding himself out of favour. He is now at Burnley.

Laporte said on the City website: "He was well-liked by all the players and... I'm sure he'll get a fantastic reception when he walks out on Saturday."