De Bruyne will miss Belgium's Euros opener

Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is set to miss the world No. 1 side's Euro 2020 opener against Russia on June 12, said coach Roberto Martinez.

The Manchester City talisman suffered facial fractures in a challenge by Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger during last weekend's Champions League final.

Although he does not require surgery, the 29-year-old's availability is in doubt.

"De Bruyne is unlikely to be fit for that first match so whoever replaces him will have to show he's ready," said Martinez, whose side will also meet Denmark and Finland in Group B.