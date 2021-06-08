De Bruyne wins back-to-back PFA gongs

Kevin de Bruyne became just the third player to win the English Professional Footballers' Association's (PFA) Player of the Year award for a second consecutive season on Sunday.

The Belgium midfielder follows in the footsteps of Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only other players to win the award in back-to-back years.

De Bruyne was vital to City's third English Premier League title in four years and a fourth consecutive League Cup triumph.

The 29-year-old also guided City to their first Champions League final, where his presence was badly missed during the latter stages of a 1-0 defeat by Chelsea as he was forced off early in the second half with two facial fractures.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez yesterday said he was not counting on the playmaker to be ready for their Euro 2020 opener against Russia on Sunday morning (Singapore time).