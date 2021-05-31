De Bruyne’s Euro campaign in doubt after facial fractures

Kevin de Bruyne is a major doubt for Belgium's European Championship campaign after suffering two facial fractures in Manchester City's Champions League final loss to Chelsea yesterday morning (Singapore time).

De Bruyne was in tears while he was helped off the field, after colliding with Chelsea centre-back Antonio Ruediger on the hour mark in Porto.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who was replaced by striker Gabriel Jesus, said he had fractured his nose and left eye socket.

Without his creativity, Chelsea comfortably won 1-0 to keep City waiting for Champions League glory.

"Just got back from the hospital," de Bruyne posted on his Twitter account yesterday.

"My diagnosis is acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel OK now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back."