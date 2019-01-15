De Gea challenging Schmeichel and van der Sar: Solskjaer

David de Gea was making a case to be considered Manchester United's greatest goalkeeper, said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The interim manager made the statement after the Spanish custodian produced a masterclass to help his side beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal in the 44th minute of a thrilling encounter and Paul Pogba impressed, but de Gea's performance will live long in the memory.

He made 11 saves - the most he has recorded in a top-flight league match without conceding a goal - leaving Spurs players holding their heads in disbelief on multiple occasions.

At times, it appeared to be de Gea versus Tottenham as he made incredible stops to deny Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld - many with his legs.

No other EPL goalkeeper has made as many saves in 90 minutes as de Gea managed in 45 at Wembley and Solskjaer, who played in United teams with Danish great Peter Schmeichel and Dutchman Edwin van der Sar between the posts, said de Gea, 28, could surpass both legends.

"We've had some great goalkeepers at this club and he's challenging both Edwin and Peter for the No. 1 spot historically," he said.

"The win here was massive, the team spirit was massive, the belief and the joy in the dressing room absolutely fantastic."

Goalscorer Rashford was only too glad to let de Gea take the limelight.

He said: "It's a good responsibility to be the main striker, but everyone has chipped in. It was the keeper (who won us the game) today."

Spurs defender Ben Davies also paid tribute to de Gea, saying they should not be disheartened by a defeat that was largely down to the Spaniard's "dream match".

"David de Gea has pulled off three or four brilliant saves and, on another day, they go in," Davies said.

"It is disappointing, but it wasn't the worst performance. The boys up front are slotting them away most weeks, but today it wasn't their day."

It was not de Gea's busiest day, though, since he arrived at United from Atletico Madrid in 2011. In 2017, he pulled off 14 stops in an EPL match at Arsenal. United won 3-1.

"I was feeling very well with the first two saves, it was a great game," de Gea said.