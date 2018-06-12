De Gea wants public apology from Spain PM
Spain's David de Gea wants the country's new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to publicly apologise for comments made about his alleged involvement in a sexual assault case two years ago.
The Manchester United goalkeeper was not charged, however Sanchez publicly stated that he was "uneasy" with de Gea as Spain's No. 1 heading into Euro 2016.
Sanchez visited the Spain World Cup squad last week and used the occasion to clear the air with the 27-year-old.
"I accepted his apology politely, but what he said back then was in public and for that his apology should also come in public," he said. - REUTERS
