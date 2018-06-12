Football

De Gea wants public apology from Spain PM

Jun 12, 2018 06:00 am

Spain's David de Gea wants the country's new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to publicly apologise for comments made about his alleged involvement in a sexual assault case two years ago.

The Manchester United goalkeeper was not charged, however Sanchez publicly stated that he was "uneasy" with de Gea as Spain's No. 1 heading into Euro 2016.

Sanchez visited the Spain World Cup squad last week and used the occasion to clear the air with the 27-year-old.

"I accepted his apology politely, but what he said back then was in public and for that his apology should also come in public," he said. - REUTERS

Can your country win?
Singapore

Can your country win?

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football