De Gea wants public apology from Spain PM

Spain's David de Gea wants the country's new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to publicly apologise for comments made about his alleged involvement in a sexual assault case two years ago.

The Manchester United goalkeeper was not charged, however Sanchez publicly stated that he was "uneasy" with de Gea as Spain's No. 1 heading into Euro 2016.

Sanchez visited the Spain World Cup squad last week and used the occasion to clear the air with the 27-year-old.