De Vrij foul helps future team Inter return to Champs League

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi said it was "just destiny" that his future teammate Stefan de Vrij gave away a penalty that helped Inter beat Lazio 3-2 and secure a Champions League spot at the expense of Lazio yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Dutch international defender de Vrij has confirmed he is leaving Lazio at the end of the season, with Inter reportedly set to sign him on a free transfer.

The match at the Stadio Olimpico was a direct clash between two teams vying for Champions League football next season.

Hosts Lazio, in fourth before the game, needed only a point against fifth-placed Inter to return to the Champions League for the first time in a decade.

But they threw away a 2-1 lead with 15 minutes to go.

De Vrij fouled Icardi to concede a penalty converted by the striker on 78 minutes, with Matias Vecino heading in the winner three minutes later, after Lazio captain Senad Lulic was sent off for a second yellow card.

"All players are professionals, I don't think he fouled me on purpose," Icardi said.

"He tried to stop me scoring, it was just destiny."

Inter were unbeaten until Dec 16 before struggling in the second half of the season.

Added Icardi: "That's the first thing we need to sort out. We had a great start to the season, then there was a collapse.

"We put in these performances that are either fantastic or terrible. We must try to find a middle ground."

Icardi's goal was his 100th for Inter and put him joint-top of the Serie A scorers chart on 29 goals, alongside Lazio's Ciro Immobile.

"Finally, these goals are worth something. To return to the Champions League is the best news possible for us," said the 25-year-old striker who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

But he said he could opt to stay in the San Siro now that Luciano Spalletti's side have returned to the Champions League after a six-year absence.

Both Inter and Lazio finished on 72 points, five behind third-placed AS Roma who beat Sassuolo 1-0, but Inter clinched fourth by virtue of their head-to-head record.

Inter will be joined in the Champions League by Juventus, Napoli and Roma.

Lazio go into the Europa League along with AC Milan, who sealed direct access to the group stage with a 5-1 rout of Fiorentina, who finished eighth.