Dean Smith: More to come from Aston Villa

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith said there was more to come from his vibrant side, after a 3-0 win at Arsenal lifted them back into sixth spot in the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Striker Ollie Watkins, signed from Brentford, scored twice after the break at the Emirates after an own goal by Bukayo Saka had given them a half-time lead.

"It's a really pleasing performance," Smith said. "It was a good defensive shift from the whole team. We caused them problems with some of our counter-attacking."

The Gunners were abject in defeat. "We performed below our standards and ability," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.