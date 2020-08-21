Defend deeper or risk losing Treble, Lothar Matthaeus warns Bayern

Germany legend Lothar Matthaeus has warned Bayern Munich to defend deeper in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on Monday morning (Singapore time) or risk blowing the Treble.

After demolishing Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-finals, Bayern endured a nervous start to their 3-0 semi-final win over Lyon, who wreaked havoc early on by getting in behind the German side's defence.

"Bayern had a harder time against Lyon than against Barcelona," said former Bayern midfielder and West Germany captain Matthaeus.

"If they play like that on Sunday, they won't win the Champions League or live up to the role as favourites.

"Paris have more quality than Barcelona and Lyon, they also have enough players who can put the ball into the key spaces...

"Maybe against Paris, they shouldn't defend so high, because Paris will use the speed of Neymar and Mbappe."

Bayern had an early let-off as Lyon squandered golden chances when quick passes into space initially forced the Bavarian side onto the back foot.

Memphis Depay fired wide and Karl Toko Ekambi hit the post for Lyon in the opening 15 minutes, before Serge Gnabry's first-half brace.

A late Robert Lewandowski header sealed the win to extend Bayern's winning streak to 21 matches.