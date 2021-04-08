Defiant Borussia Dortmund warn Man City tie not over yet

Borussia Dortmund interim coach Edin Terzic has warned Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola that their Champions League quarter-final tie is far from over, despite a 2-1 first-leg win for the hosts at the Etihad Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Guardiola was complimentary about Dortmund's performance after the game but Terzic, whose side had levelled the contest at 1-1 six minutes from time before Phil Foden's last-gasp winner, said his side were ready for another bite at the cherry.

"Pep had some nice words for me at full-time, but we're not done yet. We'll see each other again in eight days," said Terzic.

"It's half-time and the tie is still open. We'll be ready to give it our all to overturn the result and reach the next round.

"We kept their chances to a minimum and posed a threat ourselves going forward.

"It was evenly matched, so we're disappointed with the result in the end."

Dortmund skipper Marco Reus was upset with the way his side had allowed City to take an advantage to Germany.

"We're annoyed. Conceding a second right before the end was unnecessary. Two seconds of us switching off and they showed their quality. We have to stop the cross coming in. On the whole though, we produced a great performance," he said.

Meanwhile, Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who is being chased by a host of Europe's top clubs, was thrust into the limelight when assistant referee Octavian Sovre pursued the Norwegian in the tunnel to get an autograph.

"They told me, I didn't see it. Maybe he's a fan of Haaland," said Guardiola, who didn't make much of the incident.

Previously, Sovre was reprimanded for "inappropriate behaviour" by Uefa after a Champions League group game between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was postponed in December.

The match was suspended for 24 hours after allegations of racism against fourth official Sebastian Coltescu.