Dele Alli apologises, saying ‘I let myself and the club down’

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has apologised for a video posted on his Snapchat account, in which he appeared to mock an Asian man in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

The epidemic in China has killed over 900 people, with over 40,000 infected.

Alli, who has been on holiday while Spurs are on their winter break, posted the video of him wearing a face mask in an airport lounge with the message, "Corona whattt, please listen with volume."

He then zooms the camera towards an Asian man, before panning to a bottle of antiseptic hand wash with the video caption reading: "This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me."

The post was later removed and Alli apologised on Chinese social media platform Weibo.