Dele Alli ruled out of Tottenham Hotspur's opener against Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has been ruled out of the start of the new English Premier League season with a hamstring injury.

The England international picked up the problem in training and manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed he will miss their opening game of the campaign against Aston Villa on Saturday.

It will come as a big blow to the playmaker, who was beset by hamstring problems last season and Pochettino admits it is a concern.

The Argentine, who saw his side conclude their pre-season preparations with a 4-3 shoot-out loss to Inter Milan, following a 1-1 draw on Sunday, said: "I don't believe he's going to be ready for the start of the season.

"It's the same area. Yes, of course we are worried. He's still so young. Just 23 and many, many hamstring problems in the last few years.

"It's to pay attention to what is going on in his body, but we are here to try to help him. I think (it is a) minor injury. It's only a few weeks before he can be available again and be with the group."

With three days to go before the transfer window shuts, Tanguy Ndombele remains their only big signing this term and Pochettino expressed his frustration last week when he seemed to distance himself from the club's dealings.

He offered no new updates on potential incomings, with Giovani Lo Celso and Bruno Fernandes reported targets, and has not spoken to chairman Daniel Levy in recent days.

"No, he's in Miami and I didn't have the opportunity to talk to him," Pochettino said of Levy.

"I am happy with my squad. You can see today a lot of younger players.