Dele Alli’s form pleases Jose Mourinho as Spurs win

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said he was delighted to see midfielder Dele Alli rediscover his best form during a 4-0 win over Austrian club Wolfsberger in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Alli has not started an English Premier League game since the opening day of the season, but stole the limelight with an overhead kick and assists for Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius, who scored again to make it 4-0.