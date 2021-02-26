Football

Dele Alli’s form pleases Jose Mourinho as Spurs win

Feb 26, 2021 06:00 am

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said he was delighted to see midfielder Dele Alli rediscover his best form during a 4-0 win over Austrian club Wolfsberger in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Alli has not started an English Premier League game since the opening day of the season, but stole the limelight with an overhead kick and assists for Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius, who scored again to make it 4-0.

"In this moment, when we are going to play every three days, 10 matches in March, to have Dele back at this level is amazing," Mourinho said after his side progressed to the last 16 with an aggregate 8-1 victory. - REUTERS

