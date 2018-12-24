Dembele, Messi keep Barca top during winter break

Barcelona held off Atletico Madrid to ensure they will be three points clear at the top of La Liga going into the winter break, after beating Espanyol 2-0 at the Nou Camp yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi were enough to move Ernesto Valverde's side up to 37 points and keep them one step ahead of Atletico. They earlier drew level with Barca with a 1-0 win over Espanyol, thanks to Antoine Griezmann's penalty.

Dembele put Barca into the lead after just nine minutes when he lashed home after Messi's shot was pushed into his path by Celta 'keeper Ruben Blanco.

Messi made it 2-0 just before half-time, bursting through to meet Jordi Alba's pass for his 15th league goal of the season.