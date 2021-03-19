Dembele, Ndombele back in France squad for World Cup qualifiers

France have recalled Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele to their squad for the first time in over two years, ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Bosnia later this month.

Dembele, who has three goals in 21 La Liga appearances for Barca this season, won the last of his 21 caps in a 2-0 defeat by Holland in the Uefa Nations Cup in November 2018.

"He is still a young player. He has not been spared by injuries," coach Didier Deschamps said, after naming the 23-year-old in a 26-man squad.

"He now needs to mature, be spared by injuries. What he's able to do today he was able to do it some time ago and that's why he was in the squad who won the World Cup. Since then, it has been harder for him. It's a good thing that he's here."