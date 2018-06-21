Dembele's like Pele, Maradona, says Xavi

Former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez says France forward Ousmane Dembele (above) needs time to realise his immense potential.

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has compared forward Ousmane Dembele to football greats Pele, Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane, while calling for the French youngster to be given time to prove himself at the Nou Camp.

Dembele, who started up front alongside Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe in France's 2-1 win over Australia last Saturday, had an injury-plagued season after joining Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

GROUP C FRANCE PERU

But the 21-year-old did well after returning to fitness and has even been linked to a few English Premier League clubs.

Xavi, who is playing for Qatari side Al Sadd, however, believes great things are in store at Nou Camp for the youngster, and has asked for patience for everyone involved.

"He came to the club with a lot of pressure, when he needed time to mature," Xavi told Le Journal du Dimanche.

"Barca are a very demanding challenge for a young player. His humility and desire to work hard play in his favour.

"He does the same things as (Alfredo) di Stefano, Pele, (Johan) Cruyff, Maradona or Zidane at a time when the game doesn't give you as much time to think as before."

France will be hoping for such moments of inspiration against Peru tonight, after failing to impress intheir 2-1 win over Australia.

Didier Deschamps' men needed the VAR (video assistant referee) and consequent Griezmann penalty, then an own goal about 10 minutes from time, to win the game.

France vice-captain Raphael Varane said they have done a post-mortem of their performance, reported AFP.

"We took stock of what was done well or not so well and all agreed that we will have to increase our physical intensity and improve our attitude in general," he said.

"Other teams (among the favourites) did not win or even lost. We won, but we know that there are things to improve on. We know what direction we need to go in."

Deschamps, a World Cup winner as a player in 1998, has an impressive selection of forwards to choose from and could give Olivier Giroud a start.

Talking to the press ahead of the Group C game in Yekaterinburg, the most eastern city at this World Cup, Varane leapt to the defence of Mbappe, who faded after a strong start against Australia.

"This is a player who is 19 years old and who did what few or no players did (in playing for France at such a young age). He has a lot of talent," said Varane.

The Real Madrid defender also backed Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who struggled for consistency in the English Premier League last season and was benched at times.

Pogba, 25, told French television that he was "the most criticised player in the world".

"Not bitter," was Varane's assessment of Pogba, before adding to the press: "If you could be a little bit more positive as well, that would be cool."

Another defeat for Peru, who lost 1-0 to Denmark in their opener, would spell the end of their World Cup campaign.

PREDICTIONS

France to win 2-1

"France are a good team. If they win, they will qualify for the next round." - Balestier Khalsa coach Marko Kraljevic

France to win 3-0

"Even though they won their game against Australia, they didn't play well. But they have a good squad and they'll want to show that they can perform." - Former Singapore international Aleksandar Duric

France to win 2-0

Didier Deschamps' side got off to a sluggish start against the Socceroos, so they'll be raring to go just to prove they've got it in them to win.

- One FM and Kiss92 news presenter Catherine Robert