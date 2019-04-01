Denis Suarez is ready to make an impact: Unai Emery

Unai Emery has challenged Denis Suarez to finally make an impact as Arsenal bid to climb back into the English Premier League's top four against Newcastle United tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Suarez, 25, has struggled since his January loan move from Barcelona and the Spanish midfielder is yet to make a competitive start for the Gunners.

But a series of impressive displays at Arsenal's recent training camp in Dubai could have earned him a chance to shine when they host Newcastle.

Suarez played the full match and created a goal for Carl Jenkinson in the Gunners' 3-2 friendly victory over Al-Nasr.

With Granit Xhaka facing a late fitness test and Lucas Torreira suspended, Emery is buoyed by Suarez's progress.

"He is OK for starting in the first XI, to give us this impact," Emery said.

"We are going to need everybody for the next matches."