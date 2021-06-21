Denmark face Russia in must-win game

Denmark are without a point in a Euro 2020 campaign dominated by Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest, but they hope fans will rouse them for their last game against Russia tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"It's a little surreal that we have no points, but we're focused on the game against Russia and we know that with a win we can get out of the group phase," said coach Kasper Hjulmand yesterday.

EURO 2020: GROUP B RUSSIA DENMARK

"We respect Russia, it's going to be a tough game and we need the support we had last time (against Belgium)."

A crowd of 25,000 propelled the Danes to an early lead against top-ranked Belgium at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium last Thursday, but the hosts eventually lost 2-1.

"Even though it wasn't a full stadium, you wouldn't know standing on the pitch that there weren't 100,000 people there. I've never experienced anything like that personally," said goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

In Group B's other game, played at the same time in St Petersburg, midfielder Thorgan Hazard will miss Belgium's tie against Finland due to a slight knock to the knee, but should be back for the knockout stages.

His brother Eden will take his place.