Denmark, Ireland in drab stalemate

Denmark dominated possession but couldn't find a way to break down a dogged Republic of Ireland team as the two sides played out a dull scoreless draw in their Nations League B, Group 4 clash in Dublin yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Denmark winger Pione Sisto skimmed the outside of the far post in first-half stoppage time and captain Simon Kjaer had a header cleared off the line in the second period, while the Irish barely managed an attack of note.