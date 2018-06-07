Denmark will make it out of the group

Coach: Age Hareide

Age Hareide Star players: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Simon Kjaer (Sevilla)

Quarter-finals (1998) Performance at last World Cup: Did not qualify

The weight of an illustrious past also sits

heavily on Denmark's collective shoulders.

Their "Dynamite" team from the 1986 World Cup remains considered one of football's greatest sides while Euro 1992's unlikely heroes carry a similar degree of reverence.

Age Hareide's players will not set the world alight in the same way that Michael Laudrup and others once did, but they are still capable of making an impact.

Much of the burden rests with Christian Eriksen, but the Tottenham Hotspur playmaker still has license to roam due to the formidable foundation provided by Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel, Chelsea's Andreas Christensen and Sevilla's Simon Kjaer.

An unbeaten 14-game run will invariably come to an end in Russia but the Danish dream should still live on into the knockout stages at least.