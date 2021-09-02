Departing Griezmann to Barca fans: I stayed committed

France forward Antoine Griezmann has made a shock return to Atletico Madrid just two years after leaving to join Barcelona, on the final day of a hectic European transfer window yesterday morning (Singapore time).

World Cup-winning 30-year-old Griezmann, who scored 133 goals in his first spell with Atletico from 2014-2019, has rejoined on a one-year loan deal with an option to extend by another year and an obligation to buy, the club said.

Barcelona said Atletico would pay Griezmann's reported £345,000 (S$639,400) weekly wages in full. The obligation-to-buy clause is set at £33.4m.

The attacker has not lived up to expectations since joining Barca for 120m euros (S$191m) in 2019, scoring just 35 goals in 102 games for them. He did not find the net in his three appearances for the club this season.

Griezmann posted on Twitter: "Dear Culers. I want to thank you all for your support. I gave it all for this shirt, I stayed committed to this great club, and I leave sad because I will not be able to enjoy your support from the stands any longer.

"However, I am proud to have been one of yours."

Besides the departure of academy product Saul Niguez on loan to Chelsea for an initial £3.4m and with a £30m option to make the deal permanent, it has been a good window for Atletico overall.

Their major arrivals include Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, who joined from Udinese for 35m euros, and Brazil attacker Matheus Cunha, who signed from Hertha Berlin for 30m euros.

They also kept right-back Kieran Trippier despite interest from English clubs and record signing Joao Felix, who was a Barca target.

Barcelona, meanwhile, had a chaotic window which was marked by their inability to re-sign talisman Lionel Messi, despite him offering to take a 50 per cent pay cut.

Yesterday morning, the club, who are mired in huge debts, also sold promising La Masia product Ilaix Moriba to RB Leipzig for 16m euros and Emerson Royal to Tottenham Hotspur for 25m euros.

Their scramble to replace Griezmann saw them sound out Edinson Cavani, Mauro Icardi, Felix and Cedric Bakambu, before settling on a loan deal for Dutchman Luuk de Jong, 31.

He scored 19 goals in his 94 appearances for Sevilla.