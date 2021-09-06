Depay shines as van Gaal gets first win in third stint as Oranje coach

Memphis Depay earned praise from Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal after he scored twice to guide the Oranje to an emphatic 4-0 win over Montenegro in a World Cup qualifier in Eindhoven yesterday morning (Singapore time).

It was also van Gaal's first victory in his third stint in charge of the Dutch, following last week's 1-1 draw with Norway.

Depay slotted a first-half penalty and added a second goal after the break to take his recent tally to nine in as many games for the Dutch, who also scored through Georginio Wijnaldum and a first international strike for Cody Gakpo.

Van Gaal credited the Barcelona forward for his crucial goals, which paved the way for the handsome victory.

"Once the first goal went in, we played in a much more relaxed manner and produced some very good football," said the 70-year-old.

"Memphis had an extraordinary game. He was undoubtedly the Man of the Match."

With the win, the Netherlands are second in Group G midway through qualification with 10 points from five games, one point behind leaders Turkey and on the same number as third-placed Norway.

Only the top team qualify automatically for next year's World Cup Finals in Qatar.

It took almost 20 minutes for the first effort on target as Depay stung the palms of Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic from the edge of the box, before Davy Klaassen was denied his second goal in as many games when his excellent header crashed back off the crossbar.

Depay's clever turn in the box 10 minutes before half-time drew a foul from Dusan Lagator. The Dutch forward stepped up to convert a thunderous spot-kick into the top corner for a 1-0 lead at the break.

SLOPPY PLAY

Some sloppy play from the home side gave Montenegro a rare opening at the start of the second half, but Milutin Osmajic's shot was tame and easy for Dutch goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.

An even better chance followed when debutant left-back Tyrell Malacia put his side in danger with a terrible back-pass that allowed Montenegro striker Stefan Mugosa to bear down on goal, but his shot was high and wide with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Those were warnings for the home side, but Depay settled the contest just past the hour mark with his second, rifling the ball into the net at the near post.

Mugosa missed another excellent chance from a similarly poor back-pass, this time Stefan de Vrij the culprit, before Wijnaldum was brilliantly teed-up by Steven Berghuis for the hosts' third goal.

Their fourth was a special moment for striker Gakpo, who curled an excellent shot from the edge of the box into the net for his first international goal at a stadium where the 22-year-old grew up watching his current team PSV Eindhoven.