Depay turning into a star for Holland: Koeman

Holland coach Ronald Koeman heaped praise on Memphis Depay after the Lyon forward shone in their 1-1 friendly draw with Belgium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Dries Mertens volleyed an excellent opener for Belgium after a mazy run by Eden Hazard in the fifth minute, but the young Dutch side grew into the game and were level before the break at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, reported Reuters.

After a Dutch breakaway, Depay whipped in a low cross for an unmarked Nigerian-born forward Arnaut Groeneveld to equalise in the 27th minute.

The visitors, who had beaten Germany 3-0 in a Nations League match last Saturday, were unlucky not to take the lead when Quincy Promes struck the post with a shot from the edge of the box.

Hazard, though, should have scored for the hosts soon after when he fired wide from 10 metres.

Before setting up the goal, Depay could have been on the scoresheet too, but he fired straight at Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

However, Koeman expressed delight with the 24-year-old, who played 90 minutes in both games this international break.

"He's great, he's turning into a top player. That's great, we need that, especially in attacking positions," said Koeman.

"He's showing that at Lyon, and with the Oranje as well."

Koeman added that Depay was unfairly judged while he was at Manchester United.

"He knows he's one of the first names I write down every time. He feels that, he talks about that," he said.

The former Everton boss added that he had wanted to sign Depay while he was at Goodison Park.

Said Koeman: "I once talked to him when we wanted to bring him in at Everton from Man United and we immediately had a connection. He has freedom here, that's what he needs to be the best Memphis. He can do that in this team."

Koeman added that they hope to pick up more points from Nations League matches against France and Germany next month to become one of the 10 seeds for the European Championship qualifying draw in December.