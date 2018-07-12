Deschamps aims for redemption

France coach Didier Deschamps urged his side to seize their chance of redemption in the World Cup final after admitting he has still not got over the pain of defeat in the Euro 2016 final.

Samuel Umtiti headed in the only goal in a 1-0 semi-final win over Belgium in St Petersburg yesterday morning (Singapore time), consigning the Red Devils' "golden generation" to another bitter defeat.

France's own supremely talented young squad will now aim to make amends for defeat on home soil to Portugal two years ago in Sunday's showpiece.

"Finals have to be won because we have still not got over the one we lost two years ago," said Deschamps.

"It is something exceptional. I am very happy for my players.

"They are young but they have character, a (winning) mentality."

In a World Cup replete with set-piece goals, a corner again proved decisive when Umtiti timed his run perfectly to meet Antoine Griezmann's delivery six minutes into the second half.

"The difference sadly is a set play in a very close and tight game," lamented Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

Apart from being the match-winner, Umtiti's partnership with Raphael Varane in central defence continues to flourish, and when called upon, captain Hugo Lloris made important saves at key moments.

France won in front of President Emmanuel Macron, who went down to the players' dressing room after the match.