Deschamps blasts PSG

France football coach Didier Deschamps has attacked Paris Saint-Germain's alleged racial profiling of players as "unacceptable and intolerable".

Last week, French investigative website Mediapart claimed that the club's talent scouts operated a system of racial profiling for years.

The revelations prompted the French champions to launch an immediate investigation.

PSG's general manager Jean-Claude Blanc acknowledged that the practice did take place.

But he blamed the scandal on a "handful of individuals" acting on their own.

Deschamps gave a forthright response when asked about it at a training camp for France's Nations League game against Holland on Saturday morning (Singapore time).

"I'll keep this short, they are simply unacceptable and intolerable actions," he said.