Deschamps blasts PSG
France football coach Didier Deschamps has attacked Paris Saint-Germain's alleged racial profiling of players as "unacceptable and intolerable".
Last week, French investigative website Mediapart claimed that the club's talent scouts operated a system of racial profiling for years.
The revelations prompted the French champions to launch an immediate investigation.
PSG's general manager Jean-Claude Blanc acknowledged that the practice did take place.
But he blamed the scandal on a "handful of individuals" acting on their own.
Deschamps gave a forthright response when asked about it at a training camp for France's Nations League game against Holland on Saturday morning (Singapore time).
"I'll keep this short, they are simply unacceptable and intolerable actions," he said.
Documenting information on racial or ethnic origins is outlawed in France. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now