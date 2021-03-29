Deschamps: Job done, but France not clinical enough in second half

Ousmane Dembele inspired France to a 2-0 victory over Kazakhstan yesterday in their second Group D World Cup 2022 qualifier to mark a successful return to the world champions' team.

Four days after being held 1-1 by Ukraine at the Stade de France, the French built their win in the first half with Serhiy Maliy's own goal adding to Dembele's opener, before Kylian Mbappe missed a second-half penalty.

France moved top of the standings with four points, ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who they face away on Thursday morning (Singapore time), Ukraine and Finland.

WORLD CUP QUALIFIER GROUP D KAZAKHSTAN FRANCE 0 2 (Ousmane Dembele 19, Serhiy Malyi 44-og)

"The job is done. We could have scored more goals if we had been more clinical after the break," said coach Didier Deschamps.

France midfielder Paul Pogba said Kazakhstan proved to be worthy opponents on an artificial pitch in a covered Astana Arena.

"Kazakhstan never gave up. Everybody thought they'd let five goals in but that was not the case at all," he said.

Only captain Hugo Lloris and Antoine Griezmann remained from the team who started against Ukraine, with the Barcelona forward setting a new record of 45 consecutive starts for Les Bleus.

He beat the previous mark of Patrick Vieira, who started 44 games in a row between 1999 and 2002.

MARTIAL INJURED

It was Griezmann's Barca teammate Dembele who broke the deadlock on 20 minutes with a right-footed shot after being set up by Anthony Martial, following a defence-splitting pass from Pogba. Martial limped off injured in the 59th minute.

Dembele returned to the France side as a second-half substitute against Ukraine, more than two years after his previous cap in November 2018.

His third international goal from 23 appearances, his first since a 3-1 friendly win against Italy in June 2018, came as a welcome boost less than two months before Deschamps names his squad for this year's European Championship.

"We know that Ousmane can bring a lot to this team, he still needs to improve, we know it," Pogba said. "I'm taking him under my wing to boost him."