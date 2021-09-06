Deschamps: Not easy to play 3 matches in a row, but that's no excuse

World Cup holders France stuttered again in their bid to qualify for next year's Finals in Qatar after a 1-1 draw with hosts Ukraine yesterday morning (Singapore time).

For their fifth successive match, Les Bleus had to come from behind to salvage a draw as Anthony Martial scored his first international goal in five years to earn Didier Deschamps' side a point in Kiev.

The Manchester United forward, who missed Euro 2020 with a knee injury, grabbed just his second goal in 29 caps to cancel out a magnificent first-half strike by Ukraine midfielder Mykola Shaparenko.

Les Bleus, who had also drawn 1-1 with Bosnia & Herzegovina last week, remain four points clear at the top of Group D.

But they have played two games more than second-placed Finland, whom they host in Lyon on Wednesday morning. Only the group winners qualify automatically for Qatar.

"It's not easy having to play all these games in a row, but that is not an excuse," said Deschamps.

"We are maybe not in a better situation than we were before the match, but it is not any worse either."

Deschamps made six changes to his line-up in all, including handing a start to West Ham United's Kurt Zouma instead of Raphael Varane in defence.

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 21, and Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman, 25, were also in the first XI.

Martial was preferred to Karim Benzema up front while Kylian Mbappe was not involved due to a calf injury.

Martial should have put France ahead just before half-time, but was denied by Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov when clean through, and moments later the home side took the lead in style.

Roman Yaremchuk's cross from the right was intercepted by Zouma but the ball came out to Shaparenko, who found the top-right corner with a first-time strike from 20 metres that left Hugo Lloris rooted.

Ukraine lost to England in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals and have since replaced Andriy Shevchenko with an acting coach in Oleksandr Petrakov, who was looking for his first win.

However, the visitors drew level in the 50th minute when Adrien Rabiot nodded down Coman's cross for Martial to equalise.

Deschamps sent on Benzema and Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby in the 64th minute in place of Martial and Coman, and the substitutes combined to almost bring about a winner.

Benzema prodded the ball into the path of Diaby, but the 22-year-old's shot hit the post as their winless run continues.