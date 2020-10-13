Deschamps praises France's defensive work in 0-0 draw with Portugal

France coach Didier Deschamps praised his side's defensive work after the world champions drew 0-0 with European champions Portugal in a Nations League A, Group 3 game yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"We can always do better, but given the quality of the opponent, we took precautions and we did not see much of (Cristiano) Ronaldo this evening," he said.

Ronaldo came closest to scoring at Stade de France when he fired a left-footed strike at goal in added time, but his deflected shot was well saved by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.