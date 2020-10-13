Football

Deschamps praises France's defensive work in 0-0 draw with Portugal

Oct 13, 2020 06:00 am

France coach Didier Deschamps praised his side's defensive work after the world champions drew 0-0 with European champions Portugal in a Nations League A, Group 3 game yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"We can always do better, but given the quality of the opponent, we took precautions and we did not see much of (Cristiano) Ronaldo this evening," he said.

Ronaldo came closest to scoring at Stade de France when he fired a left-footed strike at goal in added time, but his deflected shot was well saved by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Both sides are on seven points, four ahead of Croatia, who beat Sweden 2-1 in Zagreb. - REUTERS

Joachim Loew defends Germany against critics
Football

Loew defends Germany against critics

Related Stories

Mancini rues state of pitch as Italy are held by Poland

Jose Mourinho shouldn't pick the England side: Neil Humphreys

Gareth Southgate: Win over Belgium a sign of England’s potential

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football