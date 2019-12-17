Despite Mason Greenwood’s rise, Manchester United need improvement

Mason Greenwood came off the bench to rescue Manchester United as the teenage striker's late equaliser secured a 1-1 draw against Everton on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side fell behind to Victor Lindelof's controversial first half own-goal after United's appeals for a foul on David de Gea were ignored by VAR.

"It was a clear foul but there's no point me complaining. It (VAR) will be better next year. They'll have to look at it," Solskjaer said.

But Greenwood, introduced in the second half, underlined his vast potential with a clinical strike 13 minutes from full-time.

The 18-year-old is the third- youngest player to score an English Premier League goal at Old Trafford, after former United forwards Federico Macheda and Danny Welbeck.

Bradford-born Greenwood, a product of United's youth academy, now has seven goals in his breakthrough season, after netting twice in his previous appearance against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League last Thursday.

This was his second EPL goal after his strike against Sheffield United last month and his rapid progress is a bright spot in a difficult season for Solskjaer's sixth-placed team.

It was fitting that Greenwood scored in the 4,000th senior match in succession in which at least one youth graduate was represented in United's first-team or matchday squad, an extraordinary record stretching back over nine decades.

After their impressive wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in their last two league games, United's frustrating draw reaffirmed how much improvement is still needed under Solskjaer, despite Greenwood's ascent.

"Today is not a big step backwards, it's more of a stand still, not improving," said Solskjaer.

For Duncan Ferguson, Everton's caretaker manager, the spirited performance built on the momentum from last weekend's win over Chelsea.

Hit by injuries and illness, Everton were more solid than under the sacked Marco Silva.

But Ferguson, a club legend, insisted he isn't the right man to lead Everton in the long-term.

"We need the best manager in the world to manage Everton and I've not got the right experience," he said.