Despondent Dutch still need much work

The Netherlands' last-16 exit in Euro 2020 is a reminder that while they were making progress after years in the doldrums, they are still well off being one of the continent's top teams.

The Dutch, who were playing in their first major tournament since the 2014 World Cup, were eliminated after a 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic in the last 16 in Budapest yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The match hinged on the second-half dismissal of centre-back Matthijs de Ligt for a cynical handball. But, while the calamity of the red card, awarded after a VAR (video assistant referee) check, had a major bearing, it was overall a limp performance from the Dutch.

Only flying fullback Denzel Dumfries - their player of the tournament - upheld his growing reputation, but their other stars of the previous three Euro 2020 matches failed to shine when needed most.

Striker Memphis Depay had an off-day and captain Georginio Wijnaldum found himself outpressed in midfield.

Coach Frank de Boer said: "You have to take your chances at this level, and we didn't today. It wasn't good enough, the players did not reach their usual level."

His Czech counterpart Jaroslav Silhavy hailed their team spirit, as second-half goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick helped set up a quarter-final date with Denmark in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday.

"We were sometimes sloppy in attack, but the team spirit prevailed again," he said.

Silhavy singled out goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, who made a superb one-on-one save to deny Donyell Malen, and midfielder Holes, who scored one and created another in a Man of the Match display.