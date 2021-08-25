Diaz helps Milan to opening win
AC Milan's Brahim Diaz struck an early goal which proved enough to earn a 1-0 victory at Sampdoria in their opening match of the Serie A season yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The visitors quickly got their campaign up and running as Diaz, who rejoined Milan on loan from Real Madrid for the next two seasons, squeezed the ball home after nine minutes.
The victory means Milan have now won 11 Serie A away games since the start of 2021, the joint-most in Europe's top five leagues, level with Manchester City and Barcelona. - REUTERS
