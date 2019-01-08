Diaz to move to Real from City
Real Madrid have signed Brahim Diaz from Manchester City, the European champions confirmed yesterday.
Diaz, a 19-year-old midfielder, has agreed a contract for 6½ years with Real and will undergo a medical, before being officially unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu.
A Real Madrid statement read: "Real Madrid and Manchester City have agreed to the transfer of the player Brahim Diaz, who will be linked to the club for the remainder of the season and the next six, until June 30, 2025."
Diaz's deal at City was set to expire in June. - AFP
