Didier Deschamps celebrates 100th match as France coach

Goals from Corentin Tolisso and Antoine Griezmann helped France defeat hosts Albania 2-0 in Didier Deschamps' 100th match as coach of Les Bleus yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Having already booked their berth in next year's 24-nation tournament, France finished top of Group H on 25 points from 10 games, two ahead of second-placed Turkey who beat Andorra 2-0.

"I've had a lot of testimonials from all of my staff, my president and my players, and it warms my heart," said Deschamps.

"I depend a lot on the players, those who were here today and those present from the beginning who allowed the team of France to gain these very good results."

Turkey, who also sealed qualification with a match to spare, breezed past Andorra thanks to a first-half brace from striker Enes Unal.