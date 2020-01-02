Diego Alonso named coach of David Beckham's Inter Miami

Diego Alonso has been named the first coach of David Beckham's Inter Miami ahead of their inaugural season in the United States' Major League Soccer.

"In Diego we found a manager that fits our culture and has a strong desire to build a winning club for our fans," said Inter Miami spokesman Paul McDonough.

"He brings a lot of experience and championship-winning mentality as we begin our drive to be among the best clubs in the Americas.

"We have big aspirations for our club and believe Diego has the right drive, passion and leadership to accomplish our goals."

Inter Miami, who open their season in March 1 against Los Angeles FC, is owned by five people, including Beckham.

Alonso, the only coach to win the Concacaf Champions League with two different teams, reportedly beat out ex-New York City boss Patrick Vieira and former DC United midfielder Marcelo Gallardo for the job.