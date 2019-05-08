Diego Godin to leave Atletico Madrid next month

Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin is leaving the club after nine years when his contract expires next month, the Uruguayan defender said at a press conference yesterday, fighting to hold back tears.

Godin, 33, has played 387 times for Atletico since joining from Villarreal in 2010, scoring 27 goals - including famously clinching the club's first La Liga title in 18 years with a header in a 1-1 draw at Barcelona in 2014.

Godin did not say where he is going, but numerous Spanish media have reported that he is on his way to Italy to join Inter Milan.

"I'm a little nervous, much more than I am before a game, but I have called everyone here to inform you that these are my final days at the club," Godin said.