Diego Maradona weak and anaemic, but getting better

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona "is much better and eager to leave" after being admitted to hospital for medical checks, his doctor said yesterday.

The 60-year-old is suffering from anaemia - a lack of iron in his system - and dehydration, which had left him feeling "very weak, very tired," Dr Leopoldo Luque said.

"He is much better than yesterday, and he is looking forward to leaving," Dr Luque said outside the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, south of Buenos Aires.

"He is anaemic, a little dehydrated, we must correct this."