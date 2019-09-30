Diego Simeone irked by Sergio Ramos’ behaviour during Madrid Derby

Spanish media reported that Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was furious that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos got off scot-free after allegedly verbally abusing an assistant referee.

Ramos allegedly launched an expletive-laden tirade at the official during yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 0-0 draw in the Madrid Derby at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Simeone remonstrated with match officials after Ramos was not sanctioned for the incident.

When asked about it after the match, Simeone said: "What happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch. The assistant referee knows what Ramos said."

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa received an eight- match ban last season after abusing a match official during a 2-0 defeat by Barcelona.

Yesterday's result leaves Real top of La Liga, one point clear of Atletico and Granada.

SELECTED RESULTS: Getafe 0 Barca 2, Athletic Bilbao 0 Valencia 1