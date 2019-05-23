Football

Diego Simeone pledges future to Atletico Madrid

May 23, 2019 06:00 am

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has pledged his future to the La Liga club despite an expected exodus of senior players from the Wanda Metropolitano in the close season.

Argentinian Simeone, 49, has said he will oversee the changing of the guard as he looks to rebuild the 2014 La Liga winners, who finished second this term, behind runaway champions Barcelona.

"I like my job, I feel very identified and committed to the club. I know that year-on-year, it's always more difficult and that makes us see our real selves and generate enthusiasm," he said.

"Next season, we'll bring in players... We'll need a new defence with a lot of new pieces."

His squad faces a major overhaul including the departure of the first-choice back four, with Juanfran, Diego Godin and Filipe Luis leaving on free transfers, while Lucas Hernandez is joining Bayern Munich. Antoine Griezmann and Rodri are also linked with exits. - REUTERS

Neil Humphreys: Europa League disgrace shames game
Football

Europa League disgrace shames game

Related Stories

Unai Emery respects Henrikh Mkhitaryan's decision to skip final

Keep faith with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, urges Robin van Persie

Sergio Aguero earns Argentina recall for Copa America

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football