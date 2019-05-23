Diego Simeone pledges future to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has pledged his future to the La Liga club despite an expected exodus of senior players from the Wanda Metropolitano in the close season.

Argentinian Simeone, 49, has said he will oversee the changing of the guard as he looks to rebuild the 2014 La Liga winners, who finished second this term, behind runaway champions Barcelona.

"I like my job, I feel very identified and committed to the club. I know that year-on-year, it's always more difficult and that makes us see our real selves and generate enthusiasm," he said.

"Next season, we'll bring in players... We'll need a new defence with a lot of new pieces."