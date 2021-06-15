Dietmar Hamann fears for Germany

The return of Thomas Mueller (No. 25) has caused instability in the German camp, says Didi Hamann.

All is not well in the German camp ahead of their Euro 2020 opener against world champions France, warned former midfielder Dietmar Hamann in his Daily Mail column.

Confidence is low, coach Joachim Loew's picks are baffling and the return of axed veterans Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels is causing instability in the camp.

GROUP F FRANCE GERMANY

The situation is so dire that Hamann, who was part of the Germany side that reached the 2002 World Cup final, said he has never been less confident going into the Finals of a major tournament.

Hamann fears the worst, with Germany being grouped with France, European champions Portugal and Hungary in Group F. The top two teams from the six groups progress to the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed teams.

France's fearsome forward line of Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann will offer a stern test of the Germans' defence.

Centre-back Antonio Ruediger is prepared for a tough battle, saying: "France can be favourites for all I care, they obviously have great forwards. We need to dig deep and show what we're made of. We're ready."

But Hamann believes the battle will be lost due to Loew's midfield choices in their 3-4-3 system.

"I long had doubts about Joshua Kimmich being switched from right-back to central midfield. But right now, he looks the obvious fit for that holding role because he brings defensive knowledge to the role.

"Then you have to play Leon Goretzka alongside him, if he's fit. You have to. And Loew won't," wrote Hamann, who believes the outgoing Germany coach will opt for Ilkay Guendogan and Toni Kroos instead.

That will be a mistake as the duo are not well-suited to shackle the French, who have the likes of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante manning the engine room, said Hamann.

While the return of Mueller and Hummels, who were key players of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad, has restored some public confidence, Hamann said it has affected the squad's chemistry.

"Believe me, not everyone's happy about it," he wrote, adding that Die Mannschaft are still paying the price for offering Loew a new contract just before their 2018 World Cup campaign, which ended in a disastrous group-stage exit.