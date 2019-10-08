Dimitar Berbatov, Jerzy Dudek sign up for Battle of the Reds in S'pore

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov and ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek have confirmed their participation in next month's Battle of the Reds 2019.

The tournament, which will be held at the National Stadium on Nov 16, will see veteran sides of Manchester United, Liverpool and Singapore squaring off against one another.

Berbatov, who had watched the International Champions Cup matches at the National Stadium in July, said: "I was itching to play and I'm really excited to finally get the chance. Hopefully, I'll be able to score some goals too."

The 38-year-old will be joining the likes of Teddy Sheringham, Keith Gillespie and Wes Brown. Dudek, meanwhile, will be reunited with former teammates such as John Arne Riise, Didi Hamann, Luis Garcia and Vladimir Smicer.

Turning out for the Singapore veterans are local icons such as Fandi Ahmad, Aleksandar Duric and Indra Sahdan.

