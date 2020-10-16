Diogo Jota bags brace for Portugal in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

Portugal forward Diogo Jota made the most of Cristiano Ronaldo's unavailability, bagging a brace and an assist as the European champions trounced Sweden 3-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time) in Lisbon.

Ronaldo had returned to Italy after testing positive for Covid-19, resulting in a starting spot for Jota in the Nations League A, Group 3 game.

Jota set up the first goal for Bernardo Silva in the 21st minute. Before half-time, Jota lashed home Joao Cancelo's cross from the right, before making it 3-0 with a solo run in the 71st minute.

Besides Jota's rich vein of form, Liverpool have also been handed a boost ahead of tomorrow's Merseyside Derby, with Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip all back in training since Tuesday.