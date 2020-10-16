Diogo Jota bags brace for Portugal in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence
Portugal forward Diogo Jota made the most of Cristiano Ronaldo's unavailability, bagging a brace and an assist as the European champions trounced Sweden 3-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time) in Lisbon.
Ronaldo had returned to Italy after testing positive for Covid-19, resulting in a starting spot for Jota in the Nations League A, Group 3 game.
Jota set up the first goal for Bernardo Silva in the 21st minute. Before half-time, Jota lashed home Joao Cancelo's cross from the right, before making it 3-0 with a solo run in the 71st minute.
Besides Jota's rich vein of form, Liverpool have also been handed a boost ahead of tomorrow's Merseyside Derby, with Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip all back in training since Tuesday.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now