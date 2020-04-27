Diogo Jota wins ePL title for Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota won the ePremier League Invitational title for his club last Saturday, after beating Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold 2-1 with a golden goal in the final.
A number of English top-flight players had signed up to represent their clubs in the Fifa20 tournament to generate funds for Britain's National Health Service during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Raul Jimenez scored the winner for Wolves after Georginio Wijnaldum put Liverpool ahead in the first half, only for Adama Traore to equalise after the interval. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now