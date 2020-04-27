Football

Diogo Jota wins ePL title for Wolverhampton Wanderers

Apr 27, 2020 06:00 am

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota won the ePremier League Invitational title for his club last Saturday, after beating Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold 2-1 with a golden goal in the final.

A number of English top-flight players had signed up to represent their clubs in the Fifa20 tournament to generate funds for Britain's National Health Service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Raul Jimenez scored the winner for Wolves after Georginio Wijnaldum put Liverpool ahead in the first half, only for Adama Traore to equalise after the interval. - REUTERS

Arsenal to reopen their training ground this week
Football

Arsenal reopen their training ground

Related Stories

Belgium could overturn decision to cancel rest of the season

Everton 'appalled' by player's party in spite of Covid-19 measures

Scottish football may return only in 2021: Hearts owner

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football