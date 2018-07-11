Djokovic blasted for backing Croatia

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has come under fire for voicing support for neighbours Croatia at the World Cup, with one centre right lawmaker dubbing his stance "idiotic".

"Only idiots can support Croatia. Aren't you ashamed Novak?", tweeted Vladimir Djukanovic of President Aleksandar Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party.

"I am backing Croatia... I know who I would like to lift the trophy," Serbian media quoted Djokovic as saying from Wimbledon.

Several weeks before the World Cup started, Djokovic posted pictures of himself with Croatian stars such as Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic on his Instagram account.

When Croatia met hosts Russia in their quarter-final, many Serbs who gathered to watch in cafes in central Belgrade were backing the Russians rather than their neighbours from the former Yugoslavia.