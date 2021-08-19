Docs said it was a 'miracle' I survived skull fracture: Jimenez

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez said doctors told him it was a "miracle" he survived the skull fracture he sustained during an English Premier League game last November.

Last Saturday's 1-0 EPL defeat at Leicester City was Jimenez's first competitive match since a clash of heads with defender David Luiz saw him rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

Jimenez, 30, now wears a protective headguard in training and matches.

"Since the first moment, the surgeons and doctors told me what happened and the risks," Jimenez told British media on Tuesday. "Sometimes it's not what you want to hear but it's their job. They told me it was a miracle to be here.

"The bone had broken and there was a little bit of bleeding inside my brain. That's why the surgery had to be quick and it was a really good job from the doctors."

The Mexico international said he was always confident of returning to action.