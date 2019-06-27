Donald Trump hits back at US Women's World Cup football star Rapinoe
President Donald Trump hit back at US Women's World Cup football star Megan Rapinoe yesterday, after she said she'd not go the White House, telling her not to show "disrespect".
"Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear," he tweeted.
Earlier, Rapinoe said she would refuse an invitation to the Trump White House, adding an expletive for emphasis. The US co-captain is the latest in a string of high-profile sports stars who have had feuds with the Republican President. - REUTERS
Cameroon off to a winning start at African Nations Cup
Five-time winners and holders Cameroon opened their African Nations Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over rank outsiders Guinea-Bissau yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The Indomitable Lions took more than an hour to break down Guinea-Bissau before Yaya Banana and substitute Stephane Bahoken scored in a three-minute spell to give Clarence Seedorf's side a winning start in Group F.
Earlier, underdogs Benin secured a 2-2 draw with Ghana, who had a man sent off for time-wasting.
Cameroon face Ghana next on Sunday morning (Singapore time). - REUTERS
Curacao, Jamaica reach Gold Cup quarter-finals
Jurien Gaari scored a screamer in the third minute of stoppage time to give Curacao a 1-1 draw against Jamaica yesterday morning (Singapore time), as both teams reached the Gold Cup quarter-finals.
The Reggae Boyz took an early lead through Shamar Nicholson, but the draw meant that they finished top of Group C with five points, one more than Curacao.
Jamaica and Curacao will face Group D runners-up and winners respectively, and the identity of both teams will be made known today, when the United States take on Panama in the Group D finale. - AFP
