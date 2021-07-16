Donnarumma wants to grow with Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Italy's Euro 2020 goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a five-year deal, the French side announced on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who saved two penalties in the Euro 2020 final and was named Player of the Tournament, heads to France on a free transfer from AC Milan.

Donnarumma will be in competition with the experienced Keylor Navas for the No. 1 spot.

"I am delighted to be part of this huge club," said Donnarumma in a statement released by PSG. "I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here.

"With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters."

During his six seasons with the Rossoneri, the Naples-born goalkeeper made 215 Serie A appearances along with 16 in Europa League matches and 12 in the Italian Cup (including the 2016 and 2018 finals).

He is the third player to sign for PSG on a free transfer this summer, after former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool. - AFP